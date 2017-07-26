Roche signs collaboration agreement to create core data platform for its digital diabetes ecosystem

- New core data platform will connect all existing and future products, solutions and services to provide users a holistic solution for diabetes management offerings all in one place.

- People with diabetes, their caregivers and healthcare providers will be seamlessly connected and able to quickly gain and share relevant data and insights.

- Leveraging the expertise of both companies will support a broader access to personalised care solutions for people with diabetes worldwide, allowing for optimised therapy outcomes and improved quality of life.

BASEL, Switzerland, July 26,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Accenture. Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Roche and Accenture will develop a core data platform for Roche's digital diabetes ecosystem to shape the way diabetes care is provided in the future. The new data platform will integrate all existing and future products, solutions and services that seamlessly connect people with diabetes, their caregivers, and healthcare providers. This will enable Roche to offer more personalised, precise and comprehensive support.

The core data platform will be built on the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform. Accenture will provide Roche with a platform that will enable Roche to gather data in a secure environment, generate analytic insights needed to drive future diabetes therapies, and easily integrate new partner solutions and devices.

"This collaboration agreement with Accenture is an exciting step forward towards offering truly integrated diabetes management solutions," said Marcel Gmünder, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "The open diabetes platform we are creating will enable us to analyse large amounts of data through algorithms and put them into context, respond faster to the needs of people with diabetes, caregivers and healthcare systems and personalise treatment which all-in-all can lead to improved outcomes. The collaboration builds on the trusted relationship we have had over the years. It will enable us to drive digital health in diabetes forward and offer integrated diabetes management solutions and services to shape the way care is being provided in the future, for improved therapy outcomes and more sustainable healthcare systems."

Koen Deryckere, who leads Accenture's Products practice in Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America, said: "We are thrilled to take our trusted collaboration with Roche to the next level to revolutionize the care of diabetes patients. This digital ecosystem built on the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform will combine Roche's exceptional diabetes expertise with Accenture's life sciences and health expertise and provide a secure, analytics-driven environment for the entire health industry to come together for better care for diabetes patients."

Click here to learn more about the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been a pioneer in providing innovation in diabetes technology and services for more than 40 years, helping people with diabetes to live their lives as active and unrestricted as possible. Being a global leader in diabetes management, more than 5,000 employees in over 150 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk, caregivers and healthcare providers to optimally manage the condition - and more importantly achieve more time in the target range so they can experience true relief. Under the brand Accu-Chek and in collaboration with partners, Roche Diabetes Care creates value by providing integrated diabetes management solutions to monitor glucose levels, deliver insulin and track relevant data points for successful glucose management. By establishing a leading open digital platform, connecting devices and digital solutions, RocheDiabetes Care willenable personalised diabetes care and thus improve therapy outcomes.

For more information please visit www.accu-chek.com.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims for improving patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry eight years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2016 employed more than 94,000 people worldwide. In 2016, Roche invested CHF 9.9 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 50.6 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For more information please contact: