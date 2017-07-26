AECI Limited - Interim Financial Results & Cash Dividend Declaration

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1924/002590/06)

Tax reference number 9000008608

("AECI" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Share code: AFE

ISIN: ZAE000000220

Condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial results and cash dividend declaration for the half-year ended 30 June 2017

Highlights

Resilient overall performance in a difficult environment

Profit from operations +19%

HEPS +32% to 386c

Good cash generation continued

Safety performance: TRIR of 0,43

Interim ordinary cash dividend of 138cps declared

Strategic investment in renewable chemistry

Income statement

2017 2016 2016 First First % half half Year R millions Note change unaudited unaudited audited Revenue 2 (7) 8 478 9 068 18 596 Net operating costs (7 801) (8 497) (17 261) Profit from operations 19 677 571 1 335 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 20 28 28 Profit from operations and equity-accounted investees 16 697 599 1 363 Net finance costs (85) (128) (215) Interest expense (98) (154) (270) Interest received 13 26 55 Profit before tax 612 471 1 148 Tax expense (188) (146) (336) Profit for the period 424 325 812 Profit for the period attributable to: - Ordinary shareholders 407 309 777 - Preference shareholders 1 2 3 - Non-controlling interest 16 14 32 424 325 812 Headline earnings are derived from: Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 407 309 777 Impairment of goodwill - - 28 (Reversal)/recognition of impairment of property, Plant and equipment - (5) 54 Loss on disposal of equity accounted investee 1 - - (Surplus)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1) (5) 9 Foreign exchange losses on net investments in foreign operations - 14 17 Tax effects of the above items - (3) (21) Headline earnings 407 310 864 Per ordinary share (cents): Headline earnings 32 386 293 818 Diluted headline earnings 377 290 800 Basic earnings 32 386 292 735 Diluted basic earnings 377 289 720 Ordinary dividends declared 2 138 135 300 Ordinary dividends paid 300 260 395

Statement of comprehensive income

2017 2016 2016 First First half half Year R millions unaudited unaudited audited Profit for the period 424 325 812 Other comprehensive income net of tax Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: - Foreign currency translation differences (76) (172) (376) - Effective portion of cash flow hedges 1 - (3) Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: - Remeasurement of defined-benefit obligations (6) - - Total comprehensive income for the period 343 153 433 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - Ordinary shareholders 329 141 405 - Preference shareholders 1 2 3 - Non-controlling interest 13 10 25 343 153 433

Statement of changes in equity

2017 2016 2016 First First half half Year R millions unaudited unaudited audited Total comprehensive income for the period 343 153 433 Dividends paid (342) (286) (435) Change in ownership percentage 11 - - Share-based payment reserve (14) 7 45 Shares repurchased - (39) (39) Equity at the beginning of the period 9 046 9 042 9 042 Equity at the end of the period 9 044 8 877 9 046 Made up as follows: Ordinary share capital 110 110 110 Reserves 1 197 1 445 1 280 Foreign currency translation reserve 1 016 1 288 1 086 Other reserves - - (1) Share-based payment reserve 181 157 195 Retained earnings 7 591 7 203 7 523 Non-controlling interest 140 113 127 Preference share capital 6 6 6 9 044 8 877 9 046

Reconciliation of weighted average number of shares

2017 2016 2016 First First half half Year Millions unaudited unaudited audited Weighted average number of ordinary shares at the beginning of the period 131,9 132,4 132,4 Weighted average number of unlisted ordinary shares held by consolidated EST (10,1) (10,1) (10,1) Weighted average number of contingently returnable ordinary shares held by CEDT (4,4) (4,4) (4,4) Weighted average number of shares held by consolidated subsidiary (11,9) (11,9) (11,9) Weighted average number of shares repurchased during the period - (0,2) (0,3) Weighted average number of ordinary shares for basic earnings per share 105,5 105,8 105,7 Dilutive adjustment for potential ordinary shares 2,6 1,2 2,3 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share 108,1 107,0 108,0

Statement of financial position

2017 2016 2016 At 30 Jun At 30 Jun At 31 Dec R millions Note unaudited unaudited audited Assets Non-current assets 7 368 7 918 7 538 Property, plant and equipment 3 925 4 168 3 990 Investment property 139 139 140 Intangible assets 200 243 211 Goodwill 1 534 1 593 1 541 Pension fund employer surplus accounts 497 730 583 Investments in associates 188 232 194 Investments in joint ventures 296 298 327 Other investments 29 28 25 Deferred tax 560 487 527 Current assets 7 754 7 587 8 282 Inventories 3 057 3 173 3 174 Accounts receivable 3 362 3 279 3 342 Other investments 153 69 190 Loans to joint ventures - 40 - Assets classified as held for sale 3 - - 60 Tax receivable 117 85 51 Cash 1 065 941 1 465 Total assets 15 122 15 505 15 820 Equity and liabilities Equity 9 044 8 877 9 046 Ordinary share capital and reserves 8 898 8 758 8 913 Non-controlling interest 140 113 127 Preference share capital 6 6 6 Non-current liabilities 2 390 2 819 2 324 Deferred tax 287 355 254 Non-current borrowings 1 601 1 763 1 600 Contingent consideration 60 74 58 Non-current provisions and employee benefits 442 627 412 Current liabilities 3 688 3 809 4 450 Accounts payable 3 096 3 074 4 148 Current borrowings 471 699 162 Loans from joint ventures 67 34 75 Tax payable 54 2 65 Total equity and liabilities 15 122 15 505 15 820

Statement of cash flows

2017 2016 2016 First First half half Year R millions unaudited unaudited audited Cash generated by operations 1 102 1 122 2 328 Dividends received 55 45 46 Interest paid (95) (150) (238) Interest received 13 26 55 Tax paid (269) (421) (636) Changes in working capital (822) (275) 488 Cash outflows relating to defined-benefit costs (12) (13) (27) Cash outflows relating to non-current provisions and employee benefits (40) (26) (76) Settlement of performance shares (43) (23) (22) Cash (utilised in)/available from operating activities (111) 285 1 918 Dividends paid (342) (286) (435) Cash flows from operating activities (453) (1) 1 483 Cash flows from investing activities (223) (270) (452) Acquisition of investments (3) (10) (5) Loans with joint ventures and associates (repaid)/raised (8) (41) 41 Proceeds from sale of business 30 - - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, investment property and intangible assets 19 17 14 Additions of property, plant and equipment, investment property and intangible assets (261) (236) (502) Net cash (utilised)/generated before financing activities (676) (271) 1 031 Cash flows from financing activities 323 (857) (1 549) Share repurchase - (39) (39) Proceeds from disposal of partial interest in a subsidiary 11 - - Borrowings raised 462 1 098 1 110 Borrowings repaid (150) (1 916) (2 620) Net decrease in cash (353) (1 128) (518) Cash at the beginning of the period 1 465 2 114 2 114 Translation loss on cash (47) (45) (131) Cash at the end of the period 1 065 941 1 465

Industry segment analysis

First half unaudited

2017 2016 R millions External revenue Explosives 3 655 4 105 Specialty chemicals 4 682 4 807 Property 141 156 Group services and inter-segment - - 8 478 9 068 Profit from operations Explosives 262 220 Specialty chemicals 518 573 Property 43 44 Group services and inter-segment (146) (266) 677 571 Operating assets Explosives 4 445 4 779 Specialty chemicals 7 284 7 337 Property 321 281 Group services and inter-segment 167 198 12 217 12 595

R millions 2017 2016 Inter-segment revenue Revenue Explosives 19 49 Specialty chemicals 227 176 Property 47 39 Group services and inter-segment (293) (264) - - Depreciation and amortisation Explosives 165 185 Specialty chemicals 129 131 Property 4 4 Group services and inter-segment 4 6 302 326 Operating liabilities Explosives 1 203 1 165 Specialty chemicals 1 764 1 783 Property 63 53 Group services and inter-segment 66 73 3 096 3 074

R millions 2017 2016 Total segment revenue Revenue Explosives 3 674 4 154 Specialty chemicals 4 909 4 983 Property 188 195 Group services and inter-segment (293) (264) 8 478 9 068 Impairment reversal Explosives - (5) Specialty chemicals - - Property - - Group services and inter-segment - - - (5) Capital expenditure Explosives 149 147 Specialty chemicals 81 67 Property 10 3 Group services and inter-segment 21 19 261 236

Operating assets comprise property, plant and equipment, investment property, intangible assets, goodwill, inventories, accounts receivable and assets classified as held for sale. Operating liabilities comprise accounts payable.

Other salient features

2017 2016 2016 First First half half Year R millions unaudited unaudited audited Capital expenditure 261 236 502 - expansion 90 77 183 - replacement 171 159 319 Capital commitments 393 277 233 - contracted for 113 71 62 - not contracted for 280 206 171 Future rentals on property, plant and equipment leased 403 271 443 - payable within one year 105 84 123 - payable thereafter 298 187 320 Net borrowings 1 1 007 1 521 297 Depreciation and amortisation 302 326 626 Gearing (%) 2 11 17 3 Current assets to current liabilities 2,1 2,0 1,9 Net asset value per ordinary share (cents) 8 093 7 966 8 107 ZAR/US$ closing exchange rate (rand) 13,05 14,72 13,73 ZAR/US$ average exchange rate (rand) 12,90 15,43 14,72

1 Current and non-current borrowings less cash.

2 Borrowings less cash, as a percentage of equity.



Notes

(1) Basis of preparation and accounting policies The condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial results are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa. The accounting policies applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial results are in terms of International Financial Reporting Standards and are consistent with those applied in the previous consolidated annual financial statements.

The preparation of these condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2017 was supervised by the Financial Director, Mr KM Kathan CA(SA) AMP (Harvard). The condensed consolidated financial results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor, KPMG Inc.

(2) Revenue includes foreign and export revenue of R2 893 million (2016: R3 351 million).

(3) The disposal of Olive Pride, a business that was part of the Specialty Chemicals segment and which was classified as held for sale at 31 December 2016, was completed on 1 April 2017. The assets disposed of were transferred initially to a separate legal entity, Clover Pride Proprietary Limited ("Clover Pride"), that was wholly-owned by the Group. Subsequent to the transfer of the assets, the Group's shareholding in Clover Pride was reduced through the sale of a 51% stake to Clover S.A. Proprietary Limited for a total consideration of R30 million.

The Group's remaining 49% stake in Clover Pride is treated as an equity-accounted investee in terms of IAS 28 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, and it is part of the Specialty Chemicals segment.

The sale agreement provided for continued trading by the business throughout the disposal process, resulting in movements in its held-for-sale asset values between the previous reporting date and the date of disposal.

The carrying amount of total assets sold was:

2016 2017 2017 R millions At 31 Dec Movements At 1 Apr Goodwill 27 1 28 Property, plant and equipment 1 - 1 Intangible assets 21 - 21 Inventory 11 (3) 8 Total assets disposed of 60 (2) 58 Exchanged for: - trade loan with associate 4 - investment in associate 24 Proceeds on disposal 30 Surplus/(shortfall) on disposal -

(4) Provisions and contingent liabilities

The investigation process undertaken by the Competition Commission of South Africa ("the Commission") in 2014, into collusion by Akulu Marchon ("Akulu") and a competitor, has been concluded. Both parties concluded separate settlement agreements with the Commission. Akulu will pay a penalty of R13 905 600 on or about 14 August 2017 and a provision was raised in respect of this amount. Akulu has also agreed to and implemented behavioural remedies which will be applied across the Group.

The Group is involved in various legal proceedings and is in consultation with its legal counsel, assessing the outcome of these proceedings, on an ongoing basis. As proceedings progress, the Group's management makes provision in respect of legal proceedings where appropriate. Litigations, current or pending, are not likely to have a material adverse effect on the Group.

(5) The Group entered into various sale and purchase transactions with related parties in the Group in the ordinary course of business on terms that are no more and no less favourable than transactions with unrelated external parties. The nature of these transactions were consistent with those previously reported. All transactions and balances with these related parties have been eliminated appropriately in the consolidated results.

(6) The Group measures forward exchange contracts at fair value using inputs as described in level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. The fair values for forward exchange contracts are based on quotes from brokers. Similar contracts are traded in an active market and the quotes reflect the actual transactions on similar instruments. The carrying values of all other financial assets and liabilities approximate their fair values based on the nature or maturity period of the financial instrument. There were no transfers between levels 1, 2 or 3 of the fair value hierarchy during the half-year ended 30 June 2017.

(7) The condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial results do not include all of the disclosures required for full financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Commentary

Financial performance

AECI delivered a resilient overall performance in an environment that was extremely difficult, particularly in South Africa. Activity in the local manufacturing sector slowed further and the strength of the rand exchange rate against major currencies offset moderate increases in commodity

chemical prices. This had a negative impact on the Group's overall revenue. In the agricultural sector, more normalised weather patterns in Southern Africa's summer rainfall regions enabled a recovery. In the Western Cape, however, the effects of the persistent drought remain of grave concern.

Conditions in the local and international mining sector improved, with some commodity price increases providing the stimulus for higher mining output year-on-year.

HEPS grew by 32% to 386 cents (2016: 293 cents) and profit from operations increased by 19% to R677 million (2016: R571 million). Revenue declined by 7% to R8 478 million (2016: R9 068 million). 34% of total revenue was generated outside of South Africa.

In the prior corresponding period results were negatively affected by the settlement cost of AECI's post-retirement medical aid liability. The effects of these adjustments are summarised in the table below:

June 2017 June 2017 June 2016 June 2016 % change % change Profit from Profit from Profit from Profit from Profit from Profit from operations HEPS operations HEPS operations HEPS (Rm) (cps) (Rm) (cps) Reported 677 386 571 293 19 32 PRMA settlement cost 11 7 136 93 Underlying performance 688 393 707 386 (3) 2

The Board has declared an interim cash dividend of 138 cents per ordinary share, 2% higher than the 135 cents declared for the six months ended 30 June 2016.

Safety

The aspiration remains zero harm to employees and contractors. The 12-month rolling Total Recordable Injury Rate ("TRIR") was 0,43, an encouraging improvement on the 0,45 at the end of 2016. The TRIR measures the number of incidents per 200 000 hours worked.

Segmental performance

Explosives

AEL Mining Services ("AEL") achieved an excellent improvement of 19% in profit from operations, which increased to R262 million (2016: R220 million). This was in spite of lower ammonia prices and a stronger ZAR/US$ exchange rate year-on-year, which affected revenue and the trading margin. The segment's revenue was 11,6% lower at R3 674 million (2016: R4 154 million). Of this, 60% was generated in hard currency outside of South Africa. The trading margin was 7,1% (2016: 5,3%), reflecting the benefits of good cost control and a beneficial product and customer mix. Overall explosives volumes were flat.

In South Africa, explosives volumes were 1% higher thanks to market share gains in the iron ore and uranium mining sectors as well as improved activity in coal mining. Volumes of initiating systems were 3% higher owing to opportunistic sales by AEL after a competitor declared force majeure.

Volumes in the rest of Africa were down 2,4%, mainly as a consequence of business having been lost in Egypt at the end of 2016. Less buoyant gold mining activity in West Africa, owing to the effects of heavy rainfall and lower mining production efficiencies, also had an impact. Volumes remained robust in Central Africa and, in Southern Africa there was a pleasing performance from the business in Botswana. AEL was awarded five new contracts in East and West Africa. The deployment of assets to service these has commenced.

Overall volumes in Asia Pacific declined by 1,5%, primarily because of extreme weather events in Australia early in the year. Both the Indonesian and the Australian businesses remained profitable. One new contract was secured in Indonesia and one in Australia. Both contracts will commence towards the end of the year.

Capital expenditure in the segment was well controlled at R149 million. R118 million of this related to replacement capital expenditure, mainly for the planned statutory shutdown of No. 11 Nitric Acid Plant that is underway. The balance of the expenditure was mostly in support of new business gained.

Specialty Chemicals

Revenue declined by 1,5% to R4 909 million (2016: R4 983 million). Profit from operations was R518 million (2016: R573 million) and the trading margin was 10,5% (2016: 11,5%). Overall volumes declined by 2,4%.

In addition to the further slowdown in South Africa's manufacturing sector and the effects of a stronger local currency, the segment's results were also impacted by:

* lower exports of mining chemicals by Senmin, due to delayed orders from a key customer. These orders will be dispatched in the second half of the year;

* the closure by Huntsman Tioxide of its manufacturing operations at Umbogintwini, in November 2016. This company was a major user of Chemical Initiatives' sulphuric acid. Although a portion of the lost volumes was placed in the market, the impact on the business was nonetheless significant;

* lower sales of agrochemicals in the Western Cape by Nulandis, because of drought conditions.

ImproChem, AECI's water treatment business, delivered a solid performance thanks to higher demand after a normalised rainfall season in South Africa's inland provinces as well as strong sales to the public water sector in several African countries.

There were good results from Experse, which supplies emulsifiers to the explosives manufacturing industry and specialty coatings to the fertilizer industry. Export growth in both divisions was particularly pleasing.

At Lake Foods, there was a promising improvement in performance owing to the strict focus on cost control and better efficiencies.

Capital expenditure was R81 million. Of this, R49 million was for expansion - including a portion of the projected total R90 million investment in the 4 000 tonnes a year capacity expansion at Senmin's xanthates plant. Xanthates are used in the extraction of gold, platinum and copper. The project is expected to come on line in the second half of 2018.

Acquisition opportunities for the segment continue to be pursued and a number of processes in this regard are underway.

Property

Revenue was R188 million (2016: R195 million) and profit from operations was R43 million, slightly lower than 2016's R44 million. Key in this regard were the effects of the Huntsman Tioxide closure on the services business at Umbogintwini. Good occupancy rates at this site and at Modderfontein were maintained.

Cash utilisation

Cash available from operating activities reflected an outflow of R111 million. Historically, the Group's first-half working capital performance is weaker than that in the second half-year. In the current period this trend was exacerbated by a lower level of buying by Group businesses, resulting in lower trade payables at the end of the reporting period. Furthermore, customers delayed their remittances at the end of June. This increased the trade accounts receivable amount. The management of accounts receivable remained challenging as large customers continued to seek extended payment terms. The net working capital to revenue ratio increased to 18,5% (2016: 17,9%).

The management of fixed capital expenditure remained disciplined, with the Group again targeting spend at least in line with the depreciation and amortisation charge. Total capital expenditure was R261 million (2016: R236 million). Of this amount, R91 million was invested in expansion projects.

Cash interest cover was at 14,6 times (2016: 8,4 times), with the improvement due mainly to lower levels of debt in the period. Accordingly, the net interest cost decreased to R85 million (2016: R128 million).

Future segmental reporting

In 2014, AECI revised its strategy and developed five key growth pillars, namely Mining, Water, Agriculture, Food, and a Chemicals Cluster. These pillars, have since been the focus of AECI's integrated reporting. Progress has been made in managing Group businesses in terms of these pillars and, as indicated in the announcement of the Company's financial results for 2016 on 28 February, the process of altering internal reporting to reflect this is underway. Management reporting is being structured by pillar and the same restructuring will apply to reporting of the financial statements for the full 2017 financial year.

Competition Commission

In December 2014, the Competition Commission of South Africa ("the Commission") initiated an investigation relating to collusion between Akulu Marchon and a competitor. AECI cooperated fully with the Commission throughout the investigation, which has been concluded. In terms of the settlement reached with the Commission, the Group will pay a penalty of R13,9 million, in August, in full and final settlement of the matter. Furthermore, awareness of the importance of good governance and business practices is being reinforced

Group-wide.

Strategic investment

In 2016, the Group initiated projects aimed at identifying potential new products and markets that could contribute to the acceleration of itsgrowth. In line with this, a strategic investment of US$5 million (R65 million) was made in Origin Materials ("Origin") after the reporting date. Origin is a privately-owned company in the US with new technology in renewable chemicals.

The investment positions AECI to take advantage of the global shift towards renewable products and to benefit from opportunities in the renewable and bio-based chemicals industries. Scale-up of Origin's technology to a pioneer production plant is scheduled for completion at the end of 2018.

Outlook

The Group's pillar strategy will be leveraged to expand its geographic footprint and market reach through organic growth and acquisitions.

Global mining is gaining momentum and this is positive for the Explosives segment, which has an extensive footprint and a broad spectrum of customers in this sector. Furthermore, market share gains and new contracts secured, are expected to benefit performance.

In South Africa, no significant acceleration of growth in the manufacturing sector is anticipated. Growth in the agrochemicals business will depend on rainfall patterns. AECI's mining chemicals business has a good pipeline of export orders, however, and there are also opportunities for growth in the water treatment sector.

These factors, together with sustained focus on managing working capital and capital expenditure, as well as cost containment, should support an improved performance in the second half of the year.

Any forecast information included in this announcement has not been reviewed and reported on by the Company's external auditors.

Khotso Mokhele Mark Dytor Chairman Chief Executive

Woodmead, Sandton

26 July 2017

Directors: K D K Mokhele (Chairman), G W Dempster, M A Dytor

(Chief Executive), Z Fuphe, G Gomwe*, K M Kathan (Executive),

R J M Kgosana, L L Mda, A J Morgan, R Ramashia.

Group Company Secretary: E N Rapoo

*Zimbabwean

Notice to shareholders

Declaration of interim ordinary cash dividend no. 167

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, 25 July 2017, the Directors of AECI declared a gross interim cash dividend of 138 cents per share, in respect of the six month period ended 30 June 2017. The dividend is payable on Monday, 4 September 2017 to holders of ordinary shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, being Friday, 1 September 2017.

The last day to trade "cum" dividend will be Tuesday, 29 August 2017 and shares will commence trading "ex" dividend as from the commencement of business on Wednesday, 30 August 2017.

A South African dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all shareholders who are not either exempt or entitled to a reduction of the withholding tax rate in terms of a relevant Double Taxation Agreement, resulting in a net dividend of 110,40000 cents per share to those shareholders who are not eligible for exemption or reduction. Application forms for exemption or reduction may be obtained from the Transfer Secretaries and must be returned to them on or before Tuesday,

29 August 2017.

The issued share capital at the declaration date is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares. The dividend has been declared from the income reserves of the Company.

Any change of address or dividend instruction must be received on or before Tuesday, 29 August 2017.

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised from Wednesday, 30 August 2017 to Friday, 1 September 2017, both days inclusive.

By order of the Board

EN Rapoo

Group Company Secretary

Woodmead, Sandton

26 July 2017

Transfer Secretaries

Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd

Rosebank Towers

15 Biermann Avenue

Rosebank

2196

Computershare Investor Services PLC PO Box 82

The Pavilions Bridgwater Road Bristol BS 99 7NH England

Registered Office

First floor, AECI Place

24 The Woodlands Woodlands Drive Woodmead

Sandton

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

1 Merchant Place, cnr Fredman Drive and Rivonia Road, Sandton, 2196