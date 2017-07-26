Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

26 July 2017

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (the "Company") - Tender Offer Update

Further to the announcement dated 24 July 2017, the Board announces that the Final Tender Offer Asset Value has been calculated and, accordingly, the Tender Price is 487.03p. This represents the NAV of the Tender Pool at the Calculation Date (being close of business 24 July 2017) with a provision for stamp duty on the repurchase of the tendered Shares.

The Board announces that each of the conditions to the Tender Offer has now been satisfied and that accordingly the Tender Offer has now been declared unconditional.

A total of 20,357,155 Shares, representing approximately 38.2 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, will therefore be acquired by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and will subsequently be repurchased by the Company on 27 July 2017 and held in treasury.

Following the repurchase of the Shares, there will be 32,851,929 Shares in issue (excluding 20,357,155 Shares held in treasury by the Company).

Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the circular dated 17 May 2017.

Enquiries

Invesco Asset Management Limited

+44 (0)20 3753 1000

Nick Black

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

+44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ("J.P. Morgan Cazenove"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the tender offer and the contents of this announcement, and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove nor for providing advice in connection with the tender offer and the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

J.P. Morgan Cazenove is not responsible for the contents of this announcement.