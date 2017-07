Keystone Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Beatrice Hollond, a director of the Company, will be appointed a non-executive director of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 September 2017.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

26 July 2017