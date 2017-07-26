Unique concept of MDx, Seegene Random Access System, announced at AACC 2017

SEOUL, South Korea, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (096530.KQ), the world's leading developer of multiplex molecular diagnostics technologies and assays, is to present its uniqueSeegene Random Access System (the "System") at the 69th AACC Annual Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego, CA, from July 30 to August 3.

The 'Seegene Random Access System' is an innovative solution in molecular diagnostics (MDx), which can provide order-to-report on the same day by simultaneously performing high multiplex real-time PCR testing on a single platform, regardless of specimen type or assays.

The key advantage of MDx over conventional diagnostic methods is the abilityto accurately diagnose diseases attheir early stages. Rapid, accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment is especially critical for a successful treatment of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, acute diarrhea, sepsis or meningitis. However, most existing MDx systems are unable to perform same-day reporting for same day treatment, because clinical laboratories typically perform testing after asufficient number of specimensare collected. This is because generally, a single instrument cannot perform various types of MDx assays at the same time.

Each type of MDx assays requires different extraction methods, different reagent types, and different PCR conditions, making simultaneous testing on a single instrument impossible. The Seegene Random Access System, which is based on Seegene's 'One Platform' with universal PCR condition and universal extraction protocol, provides a solution to all of these limitations.

Seegene Random Access System is made possible by more than 100 assays that can be tested under an identical, universalPCR condition on a single instrument platform. In addition,the System incorporates a universal nucleic acid extraction protocol which is applicable to all specimen types such as blood, urine, stool, and sputum.

Seegene's proprietary PCR technologies in combination with bioinformatics and IT solutions enable the 'Seegene Random Access System', and allow laboratories to perform same-day testing and reporting.

Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, founder and CEO of Seegene, said: "Despite the fact that MDx testing can provide rapid and precise test results, operational limitations in clinical laboratories such as lab space, instrumentation and human resources have made order-to-report on the same day almost impossible. Unfortunately the benefits of MDx tests do not reach the patients, as it takes several days for the physician to receive the test results. Seegene's 'Random Access System' which overcomes all the operational limitations, makes same-day reporting possible and leads to prompt and personalized treatment. By incorporating same-day diagnosis and treatment, molecular diagnostics will be a breakthrough in achieving on-time customized patient care."

So far, Seegene has successfully launched 12 AllplexTM products and plans to expand its product portfolio to more than 100 products by the end of 2018.Laboratories adopting of the Seegene Random Access System will find themselves utilizing a single instrumentsystem to simultaneously test more than 100 high-multiplex real-time PCR assays covering over 450 targets.

Moving forward, Seegene will introducethe systemto hospitals and clinical laboratories around the world, starting from the AACC.

About Seegene

Seegene (096530.KQ) is the world's leading developer of multiplex molecular technologies and multiplex clinical molecular diagnostics (M-MoDx). Seegene's core enabling technologies- DPO', TOCE', and MuDT'- are the foundation for M-MoDx tests that can simultaneously detect multiple targets with high sensitivity, specificity and reproducibility. Seegene's products detect multi-pathogens with great reliability and throughput, ultimately providing the most economical basis for saving time, labor and cost. Seegene's mission is to maintain leadership in molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, genetics, pharmacogenetics, and oncology using innovative proprietary technologies. For more information, please visit www.seegene.com.