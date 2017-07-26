CRU: US UAN Exports Take Market Share

LONDON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Major investments in the US by CF Industries and OCI have added 3.1 million tonnes of UAN capacity. This has allowed the US to reduce its dependency on imports of UAN and increase its share of global exports.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536199/CRU_Logo.jpg )



This change was anticipated but the UAN market now has to adjust to the structural change. The current low-price environment has squeezed the margins of traditional exporters and now most of the world's low-cost production is operating in the largest end-user market.

New UAN capacity pressures global markets

The investment by CF Industries in Donaldsonville resulted in the US exporting more than 1 million tonnes of UAN in 2016; its largest annual exports. CRU's 2017 forecast is for further but less substantial growth in 2017. CF has expanded its Donaldsonville port and built new UAN production capacity which enables it to increase exports.The Donaldsonville UAN plant will increasingly be dedicated to supplying product to export.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/US-UAN-exports

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China. CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on this first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view on a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.