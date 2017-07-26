Bond Returns To Sölden

SOLDEN, Austria, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A NEWJAMES BONDCINEMATIC INSTALLATION, COMING SOON

A unique James Bond cinematic installation will open this winter at the top of the Gaislachkogl Mountain next to the ICE Q Restaurant, Sölden, Austria. The iconic location was used in Spectre as the Hoffler Klinik and formed part of the snow chase sequence in the film.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538799/Cable_Car_Companies_Solden.jpg )



Cable Car Companies Sölden is creating a bespoke new building to house the 007 installation, embedded into the top of the mountain, designed and built by award-winning architect Johann Obermoser. The innovative, dynamic space is inspired by the work of visionary James Bond Production Designer Sir Ken Adam.

The concept for the installation has been designed and developed by Creative Director and James Bond Art Director Neal Callow (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre) together with Optimist Inc. Head of Design Tino Schaedler and his team.

Commenting on the announcement, Jakob Falkner, Shareholder and Managing Director, Cable Car Companies Sölden said: "We're delighted to be partnering with EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to bring Bond back to Sölden by creating a truly unique experience in the heart of the Tyrol region. Together with the many exciting and varied activities available in the area, this James Bond installation will strengthen Sölden's position as a year-round destination for sports and entertainment."

The name of the cinematic installation and further details about the visitor experience will be released later this year.

About EON Productions

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Wilson/Broccoli family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that makes the James Bond films and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. The 007 franchise has produced twenty-four films since 1962.

http://www.007.com

About Cable Car Companies Sölden

Cable Car Companies Sölden stands for innovation, excellence and state-of-the-art technology. One of the Alps leading ski lift companies, the company is proud of its architectural masterpieces in the Sölden ski resort. These include the BIG 3 (viewing platforms on three different 3000-meter-high mountains), the two most powerful cable cars in Europe, the Gaislachkogelbahn and the new Giggijochbahn, and the spectacular ICE Q restaurant on the summit of the Gaislachkogl. Sölden enjoys the second highest number of guest nights in Austria - second only to the capital city of Vienna.

http://www.soelden.com

About Obermoser Architects

Leading Austrian architect, Obermoser arch-omo zt gmbh has been creating and constructing award winning commercial and residential buildings since 1983. Tyrolean architect Johann Obermoser and his team are responsible for the Gaislachkoglbahn, ICE Q and the impressive Giggijochbahn in Sölden.

http://www.arch-omo.at

About Optimist Inc.

Optimist Inc. is a creative agency that thrives on innovation and true firsts. They're founded on the simple belief that authenticity and passion reign supreme. Driven by the desire to create something truly unique, they seamlessly blend creative, strategy, design, content, and production talent to deliver one-of-a-kind solutions that are both real and socially viable.

http://www.optimistinc.com

About Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors.In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels and digital platforms.

http://www.mgm.com