20 Countries Compete for "Nobel" of Sunflower Oil, Arawana from China Wins Global Sunflower Oil Quality Golden Award

ODESSA, Ukraine, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 11, the 2nd International Sunflower Oil Summit gathering twenty countries including the United States, China and Spain was held in Odessa, Ukraine. It wasorganized by the International Sunflower Oils Association (ISOA), co-organized by APK-Inform, attended by Prof. Xu Xuebing, president of association, Svetlana, secretary-general, andseveral top experts in the industry of many countries and globally renowned import and export influential suppliers. In this world's most prestigious international event, Arawana sunflower seed oil, which is a product of Yihai Kerry Foodstuffs Marketing Co., Ltdon behalf of China defeated several contestants and obtained the only "Global Sunflower Oil Quality Golden Award".

Introduction from Stepan Kapshuk, president of Ukrainian Vegetable Oil Association: Arawana sunflower seed oil from China reached the highest level in the selection of raw materials, process extraction and research and innovation. In particular, they selected the world's best-quality Ukrainian sunflower seeds as raw materials, built plants nearby and used the advanced extraction technology and testing standards in Europe, which fully exposed the strength of the global distribution of Chinese enterprises.

Arawana sunflower seed oil is the leading brand of China's grain and oil industry, which is favored by the Chinese consumers. The "Global Sunflower Oil Quality Golden Award" obtained also presents us with the unlimited potential of the Chinese market. In the future, China is expected to becomethe largest consumer market for global sunflower oil.