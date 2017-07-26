Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 26/07/2017 / 14:25 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release* *CDOT Launched the Mass Production of its First Batch of Full Screen (18:9) Module Products Nationwide * * * * * ** (26 July 2017, Hong Kong) China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited ("Ch Display Opt" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 334) today is pleased to announce the mass production of its first batch of the full screen (18:9) module products nationwide. The module products are for a renowned mobile phone brand client in France. As global smartphone brand manufacturers have started adjusting their market strategy where they reduced the demand for 16:9 display's aspect ratio modules and planned to focus on full screen devices (display's aspect ratio of 18:9 or above) in the second half of the year to stimulate consumer sentiment, a number of phone brand manufacturers delayed the launch of their new products, which illustrated the market's strong demand for full screen products. Mr. LI Jian, Chief Executive Officer of Ch Display Opt, expressed: "Ch Display Opt is excited to be one of the manufacturers of the first batches of fullscreen module products. Facing a variety of challenges in the industry, the Group has been always taking proactive measures to strengthen its R&D capability, optimise its product mix and focus on launching high value-added high-end products to meet the market's demand. The sales of our Group's On-cell/In-cell LCD module products and LTPS module products are becoming gradually steady and their revenue proportion is on the rise. As the Group's upstream panels supply is becoming increasingly encompassing, we will continue to develop high-end products to meet the customers' demand for high-quality handheld mobile devices." - End - *About China Display Optoelectronics Technology (334.HK)* Headquartered in China, China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 334) is one of the major providers of small-to-medium-sized display modules in the region. Ch Display Opt engaged primarily in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of LCD modules mainly for handheld mobile devices on an ODM basis. Smartphone LCD module products of Ch Display Opt are welcomed by domestic and overseas manufacturers with sales volume ranking among the top. For more information, please visit its website at www.cdoth8.com [1]. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ESVKLPPKRN [2] Document title: CDOT_Full Screen Products Shipment_20170726_Eng.pdf 26/07/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f925ebad76218d6c79881019eb3a4e2d&application_id=595717&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=43ad389d6a4d46ebf2b4bd7f0d1ff49c&application_id=595717&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

