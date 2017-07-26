Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: King's Bay Gold Corp. / Key word(s): Interim Report/Strategic Company Decision King's Bay Commences Exploration Program at Trump Island Copper-Cobalt Project 2017-07-26 / 09:08 *King's Bay Commences Exploration Program at Trump Island Copper-Cobalt Project* *Vancouver, **July 26th, 2017* - *King's Bay Resources Corporation (TSX.V: KBG), (FSE: KGB1)*, a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received exploration permit approval and will commence an exploration program on its 100% owned, Trump Island Copper-Cobalt Project on the northern coast of Newfoundland. King's Bay has assembled a technical field team to immediately investigate the historical geologic data from the past producing copper-cobalt mine at North Trump Island. Phase 1 of the program will include a localized geophysical survey, grab sampling in existing mine shaft and reconnaissance of the remainder of the island for new showings. Pending positive results, Phase 2 of the exploration program will potentially include a drilling program. *Property Overview* The North Trump Island Property consists of 8 mineral claims encompassing an area of 2 square kilometers and is located 7 kilometers south of town of Twillingate, Newfoundland and Labrador. The property is accessible by boat 1.5 kilometers east from the nearest boat launch at Tizzard's Harbour on NL Hwy 345. The property's history dates back to the mid 1860's when a 20-foot (6.1 m) shaft was sunk on a mineralized zone of massive chalcopyrite. At the bottom of the shaft, it was reported that the mineralized zone expanded with depth but, due to limited technology, no further excavation could be safely continued. Follow up grab sampling in 1999 by G. Lewis, an experienced local prospector, revealed mineralization assaying up *to 3.80% Cu, 0.30% Co, 2.90 g/t Au and 10.9 g/t Ag *near the old Clymo mine shaft.The property has not been drilled to date. The compilation of the recent 1998-99 field work done by Lewis suggests that a more detailed exploration program is warranted. *Exploration History* In 1863 Nicholas Clymo, a miner of Cornwall, United Kingdom visited the area and sunk a pit to a depth of 20 feet (6.1 m) which followed a 3 feet (0.9 m) wide mineralized zone that was said to increase in thickness with depth. He reported that a shipment of high grade copper-cobalt ore was shipped to Swansea, England as documented in the Newfoundland Provincial Mineral Rights Database. This shipment was said to be worth "40 pounds per fathom" (Clymo, 1863). In 1953, J. Kalliokoski of the Newfoundland Geologic Survey headed up a mapping and prospecting program for Newmont Mining Company in the area but no sample assays were reported. In the 1990s, G. Lewis conducted prospecting and limited rock and soil grab samples and filed a first-year assessment report in 1999 with the Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Titles Branch. *About King's Bay* King's Bay is focused on the exploration of cobalt and other high-tech metals in North America. The Company believes in this emerging fast-growth sector and will continue to seek out and evaluate properties that show promise for development. King's Bay Gold Corp is operating as "King's Bay". *On Behalf of the Board * Kevin Bottomley CEO, President For Investment Inquiries please contact: Brad Hoeppner, Director O: 604 681 1568 E: Brad@kingsbayres.com www.kingsbayres.com *Forward Looking Statements* This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information_._ Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company may not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans, changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on current data that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine cannot be obtained. Language: English Company: King's Bay Gold Corp. Suite 1450, 789 West Pender Street BC V6C 1H Vancouver Canada Phone: +1 604 681 1568 E-mail: info@KingsBayRes.com Internet: www.KingsBayRes.com

