Successful execution of Push to Pass strategic plan

Automotive recurring operating income at €1,442 million up by 10.7%, representing a record recurring operating margin of 7.3% 1

Group revenue at €29,165 million, up 5% vs 2016 H1

Record Faurecia recurring operating margin 1 at 5.7%

Record Net income, group share, at €1,256 million

Growth of net financial position at €7,631 million thanks to a positive €1,116 million Free Cash Flow2

"Groupe PSA record performance was achieved thanks to our customers who have made our last commercial launches great successes, and thanks to the continuous commitment of all Group employees in the execution of the Push to Pass plan, combining agility and business sense. The way the teams overcame headwinds brings confidence for the coming challenges." said Carlos TavaresChairman of Groupe PSA Managing Board.

Group revenues amounted to €29,165 million in the first half of 2017, up 5.0% compared to €27,779 million in the first half of 2016. The cumulated growth since the beginning of Push to Pass, excluding exchange rates impact, stands at +8.2%3

Automotive revenues amounted to €19,887 million, also up 3.6% compared to the first half of 2016, benefiting from the success of the new models and the pricing discipline.

Group recurring operating income amounted to €2,041 million, up 11.5% compared to the first half of 2016. The Automotive recurring operating income grew by 10.7% compared to the first half of 2016 at €1,442 million. This 7.3% record profitability level was reached despite raw material cost increases and exchange rate headwinds, thanks to a positive product mix and further cost reductions.

Group non-recurring operating income and expenses had a negative impact of -€112 million, compared to -€207 million in the first half of 2016.

Group net financial expenses decreased to €121 million, compared to €150 million in the first half of 2016.

Consolidated net income reached €1,474 million, up by €91 million, in spite of the negative impact of operations in China. Net income, Group share, reached €1,256 million, compared to €1,212 million in the first half of 2016.

Banque PSA Finance reported recurring operating income4of €312 million, up 5.1% compared to the first half of 2016.

Faurecia recurring operating income amounted to €587 million, an increase of

19.8% compared to the first half of 2016.

The Free Cash Flow of manufacturing and sales companies amounted to €1,116 million, driven by the improved profitability of operations.

Total inventory, including independent dealers, stood at 374,000 vehicles at 30 June 2017, down 25,000 units from end June 2016.

The manufacturing and sales companies' net financial position at 30 June 2017 was a positive €7,631 million, up €818 million compared to 31 December 2016.

Market outlook: for 2017, the Group expects the automotive market to grow by approximatively 3% in Europe, and 5% in China, Latin America and Russia.

Operational targets

The Push to Pass plan sets the following targets:

Deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin 5 on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021;

on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021; Deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 20186 vs 2015, and target additional 15% by 20216

About Groupe PSA

With sales and revenue of €54 billion in 2016, the Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group has three car brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, to meet the evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. The automobile manufacturer PSA is the European leader in terms of CO 2 emissions, with average emissions of 102.4 grams per kilometre in 2016, and an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, with 2.3 million such vehicles worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

1 Recurring operating income related to revenue

2 Sales and Manufacturing companies

3 Versus 2015 H1 at constant (2015) exchange rates

4 100% of the results of Banque PSA Finance. In the financial statements of Groupe PSA, the joint ventures are accounted for at equity.

5 Recurring operating income as a proportion of revenue

6 At constant (2015) exchange rates

Appendices

Consolidated Income Statement

First-half 2016 First-half 2017 (in million euros) Manufacturing

and sales

companies Finance

companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing

and sales

companies Finance

companies Eliminations TOTAL Revenue 27,684 102 (7) 27,779 29,089 87 (11) 29,165 Recurring operating income (loss) 1,823 7 1,830 2,026 15 2,041 Operating income (loss) 1,616 7 1,623 1,914 15 1,929 Net financial income (expense) (154) 4 (150) (121) (121) Income taxes (299) (11) (310) (440) (6) (446) Share in net earnings of companies at equity 62 87 149 (1) 113 112 Profit (loss) from operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership 47 24 71 Consolidated profit (loss) for the period 1,272 111 1,383 1,352 122 1,474 Attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,102 110 1,212 1,137 119 1,256 Attributable to minority interests 170 1 171 215 3 218 Basic earnings per €1 par value share attributable to equity holders of the parent 1.51 1.44

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS 31 December 2016 30 June 2017 (in million euros) Manufacturing

and sales

companies Finance

companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing

and sales

companies Finance

companies Eliminations TOTAL Total non-current assets 22,311 1,654 23,965 23,219 1,648 24,867 Total current assets 20,133 1,087 (32) 21,188 22,947 1,167 (39) 24,075 Total assets of operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership TOTAL ASSETS 42,444 2,741 (32) 45,153 46,166 2,815 (39) 48,942 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31 December 2016 30 June 2017 (in million euros) Manufacturing

and sales

companies Finance

companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing

and sales

companies Finance

companies Eliminations TOTAL Total equity 14,618 15,683 Total non-current liabilities 10,123 15 10,138 11,323 6 11,329 Total current liabilities 19,797 632 (32) 20,397 21,351 618 (39) 21,930 Transferred liabilities of operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 45,153 48,942

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

First half of 2016 First half of 2017 (in million euros) Manufacturing

and sales

companies Finance

companies Eliminations TOTAL Manufacturing

and sales

companies Finance

companies Eliminations TOTAL Consolidated profit (loss) from continuing operations 1,225 76 1,301 1,352 122 1,474 Funds from operations 2,798 69 2,867 2,927 56 2,983 Net cash from (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 3,187 907 (74) 4,020 3,047 61 3,108 Net cash from (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (1,560) 21 14 (1,525) (1,931) 3 (1,928) Net cash from (used in) financing activities of continuing operations (903) (173) (104) (1,180) 669 (1) 668 Net cash related to the non-transferred debt of finance companies to be continued in partnership (2,258) 175 (2,083) Net cash from the transferred assets and liabilities of operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership (78) 1,201 (11) 1,112 Effect of changes in exchange rates (95) 10 (85) (58) (1) (59) Increase (decrease) in cash from continuing operations and from operations held for sale or to be continued in partnership 551 (292) 259 1,727 63 (1) 1,789 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,453 893 (54) 11,292 11,464 530 (8) 11,986 Net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period 11,004 601 (54) 11,551 13,191 593 (9) 13,775

