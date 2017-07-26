DocsCorp will be exhibiting at The London Law Expo to an estimated 2,000 visitors from the world of legal practice management, technology, and IT security

DocsCorp (www.docscorp.com), a leading provider of document productivity tools, today announced that it will be exhibiting at The London Law Expo 2017 at the Old Billingsgate, London on Tuesday 10th October 2017. DocsCorp will be exhibiting to an estimated 2,000 visitors from the world of legal practice management, technology, and IT security. Find the team at Stand A16.

The London Law Expo

Following the recent amalgamation of The London Law Expo and The European Legal Security Forum, this major international law event will take place over two floors at the Old Billingsgate in London, where visitors are offered open access to both events.

With six presentation stages, 70 expert speakers and over 80 exhibitors across two floors, The London Law Expo European Legal Security Forum 2017 will explore a wide array of topics, issues, and opportunities to assist law firms and legal businesses increase their overall performance, profitability, and levels of IT security.

Event Details

Date: 10th October 2017 Time: 08:30 18:30 Venue: Old Billingsgate, London Address: 16 Lower Thames St, London, EC3R 6DX Nearest Tube: Monument London Bridge Tower Hill

For all event information including visitor registration, visit the official event website www.londonlawexpo.com/delegate-registration.

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. The DocsCorp product suite is built to drive business efficiency and increase the value of existing technology investment. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. More than 3,500 organizations rely on DocsCorp software every day. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005091/en/

Contacts:

DocsCorp Media

North America

Christy Burke

President - Burke Company

(00 1) 917-261-2845

cburke@burke-company.com

or

EMEA

Dobriyana Tropankeva

DocsCorp Marketing Manager

+44 (0) 7400 261082

dobriyana.tropankeva@docscorp.com

or

Asia Pacific

Anna Biala

DocsCorp Marketing Manager

+61 (0) 2 8270 8500

anna.biala@docscorp.com