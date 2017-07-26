

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year after rising 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in the previous three months.



The RBA's weighted median is expected to add 0.4 percent after gaining 0.5 percent in Q1, and it's called steady at 1.7 percent on year.



The RBA's trimmed mean is tipped to hold steady at 0.5 percent on quarter, and to ease to 1.8 percent on year from 1.9 percent in the three months prior.



New Zealand will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to be worth NZ$4.40 billion, down from NZ$4.85 billion in May. Exports are pegged at NZ$4.60 billion, down from NZ$4.95 billion in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at NZ$150 million, up from NZ$103 million a month earlier.



Japan will provide June figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent following the 0.7 percent increase in May.



Singapore will release June data for industrial production, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.8 percent on month and 8.75 percent on year. That follows the 3.5 percent monthly decline and the 5.0 percent yearly gain in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX