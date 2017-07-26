

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fact-checking site Snopes is seeking financial help from readers as its very close to 'closing its doors.'



Snopes was founded in 1994 by Barbara and David Mikkelson and since then it has become one of the most popular fact-checking websites.



'So, for the first time in our history, we are turning to you, our readership, for help,' the Snope's team wrote in a blog.



Snopes site has had no sponsors, investors or funding. The website depended sole on revenues from online advertising. However, due to a issue in a contract the revenue stream has been cut off.



'Since our inception, we have always been a self-sustaining site that provides a free service to the online world: we've had no sponsors, no outside investors or funding, and no source of revenue other than that provided by online advertising. Unfortunately, we have been cut off from our historic source of advertising income.'



Snopes said that as its revenues has been cut off the website now faces of having no financial means to continue operating the site and paying its staff.



Snopes has requested its readers to donate 'what they can' with a suggested donation of $10.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX