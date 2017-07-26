

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced,for 2017, normalized FFO per share is expected to be $3.08 to $3.14 compared to previous guidance range of $3.05 to $3.15. Revenue change is expected to be between 1.75% to 2.25% compared to prior outlook of 1.0% to 2.25%.



The company has established a Normalized FFO guidance range of $0.77 to $0.81 per share for the third quarter of 2017.



Normalized FFO for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.77 per share compared to $0.76 per share in the second quarter of 2016.



