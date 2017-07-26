

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 70 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,245-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to solid earnings news and economic data, plus a surge in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday as losses from the properties and insurance stocks were mitigated by support from the financials and oil companies.



For the day, the index dipped 6.91 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 3,243.69 after trading between 3,233.14 and 3,261.65.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China spiked 2.22 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.67 percent, Bank of China climbed 1.32 percent, Vanke skidded 2.27 percent, Gemdale plunged 2.57 percent, PetroChina added 0.75 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.16 percent and China life eased 0.11 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, allowing the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 to hit new record closing highs.



The NASDAQ added 1.37 points or 0.1 percent to 6,412.17, while the Dow added 100.26 points or 0.5 percent to 21,613.43 and the S&P 500 climbed 7.17 points or 0.3 percent to 2,477.08.



The strength reflected a positive reaction to the latest earnings news, with Caterpillar (CAT) and McDonald's (MCD) posting notable gains after reporting better than expected results.



Buying interest also followed a report from the Conference Board showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in July.



Crude oil futures surged Tuesday to a six-week high as OPEC vowed to re-balance oil markets even if it takes supply quotas through 2018. WTI light sweet crude oil was up $1.49 to $47.82 a barrel, up 3.1 percent from the previous session.



