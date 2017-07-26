

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, said that Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook has committed to build three big manufacturing plants in the U.S.



But, Trump didn't elaborate on where those plants would be located or when they would be built, the Journal said.



Apple faced criticism from Mr. Trump last year on the campaign trail for outsourcing the production of its iPhones and other devices to factories in China. After Mr. Trump won the election, he said in Time magazine that he told Mr. Cook that he wanted 'Apple to build a great plant, your biggest and your best, even if it's only a foot bigger than some place in China.'



Mr. Trump also reportedly said that Foxconn plans to build a big plant in the U.S. and is strongly considering putting it in Wisconsin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX