

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday, with investor sentiment bolstered by the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 134.44 points or 0.67 percent to 20,089.64, off a high of 20,116.00 earlier.



The major exporters are higher. Toshiba is adding more than 1 percent, Sony is up almost 1 percent, Panasonic is higher by 0.5 percent and Canon is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is adding almost 1 percent, while Mazda Motor and Mitsubishi Motors are rising more than 5 percent each. Mitsubishi Motors reported better-than-expected first quarter results on Tuesday.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are gaining more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is up almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Materials is higher by more than 4 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery is up more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Showa Denko, Showa Shell Sekiyu and Kansai Electric Power are losing more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in June, unchanged and in line with expectations. On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent following the flat reading in May.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from Caterpillar and McDonald's. Buying interest was also generated by a report from the Conference Board showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of July.



While the Nasdaq inched up 1.37 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,412.17, the Dow climbed 100.26 points or 0.5 percent to 21,613.43 and the S&P 500 rose 7.17 points or 0.3 percent to 2,477.08.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures surged Tuesday to the highest in six months, as OPEC vowed to re-balance oil markets even if it takes supply quotas through 2018. WTI crude for September delivery spiked $1.55 or 3.3 percent to $47.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX