TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - unchanged and in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent following the flat reading in May.



Individually, prices were up for transportation and advertising; they were down for leasing and rental.



For the second quarter of 2017, producer prices were up 0.8 percent on year and 0.4 percent on quarter.



