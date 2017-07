WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Drug maker Biogen Inc. (BIIB) disclosed in a regulatory filing that the Prosecution Office of Milan is investigating its interactions with certain healthcare providers in Italy. The company is cooperating with the government.



The drugmaker learned of the investigation this month and is cooperating with the Italian government, Biogen said. The company didn't provide further details about the probe.



