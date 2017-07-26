

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 6-day highs of 112.09 against the yen and 0.9534 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 118.87 and 0.9524, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.1633 and 1.3015 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1645 and 1.3024, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 113.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the franc, 1.14 against the euro and 1.28 against the pound.



