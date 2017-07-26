

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open on a cautious note on Wednesday as investors await the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day for clues on whether the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates again this year.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher and the dollar extended an overnight rally while gold prices held steady. Oil extended overnight gains on optimism over declining stocks.



U.S. Senate Republicans narrowly agreed on Tuesday to open debate on healthcare reform, but rejected the first proposed amendment to repeal and replace Obamacare.



President Donald Trump said this was a big step and he was grateful towards Senator McCain who lent his support to the revoking of the bill.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with U.K. mortgage approval figures and second-quarter GDP data slated for release later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs as investors digested better-than-expected earnings results from the likes of Caterpillar and McDonald's as well as data showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in July.



The Nasdaq Composite edged up marginally and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent to hit fresh record closing highs, while the Dow rose half a percent.



European markets rebounded on Tuesday, led by banks and miners on the back of a string of well-received earnings updates, upbeat business confidence data from Germany and reports of Greece getting solid demand for its first bond issuance in three years.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX added half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.8 percent.



