

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a system provider for food and energy processes, reported Wednesday that its second- quarter earnings per share declined to 0.29 euro from last year's 0.43 euro.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT declined to 78.7 million euros from 108.2 million euros last year.



Operating EBITDA fell to 122.4 million euros from last year's 145.2 million euros. This decline was largely due to the Business Area Solutions, where mainly volume and margin mix effects had a negative impact on earnings.



By contrast, the Business Area Equipment managed to increase its operating EBITDA and the corresponding margin, thanks largely to gratifying growth in revenue.



The second-quarter revenue was 1.6 percent down to 1.14 billion euros from 1.16 billion euros in the previous year. Despite revenue gains in the areas of dairy processing and food, declining volumes in the pharma/chemical and oil/gas customer industries in particular conspired to weaken the overall revenues, the company said.



In regional terms, North America and Western Europe, Middle East & Africa all posted growth in revenue.



GEA's order intake of 1.24 billion euros was 1.6 percent higher primarily due to an increase in large orders.



Chairman of the Executive Board of GEA said, 'We did not reach all our targets and, as a result, we've had to adjust our earnings forecast for the 2017 financial year. But the good order intake figures and major orders from various customer industries show that our broad-based portfolio is paying off and harbors future growth potential.'



