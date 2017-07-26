

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss UBS consumption indicator for June is due to be released in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET. The index had climbed to 1.39 points in May from 1.34 in April.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1092 against the euro, 1.2410 against the pound, 0.9533 against the U.S. dollar and 117.46 against the yen.



