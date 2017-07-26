

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L) reported pretax profit of 93.9 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 86.6 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period increased to 75.3 million pounds or 16.3 pence per share from 68.9 million pounds or 14.9 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax was 94.8 million pounds compared to 82.5 million pounds, while underlying earnings per share were 16.7 pence, 16% higher than 14.4 pence recorded in the first half of 2016.



Net revenues during the first six months of 2017 totalled 195.4 million pounds, up 15% on 170.0 million pounds reported in the first half of 2016. This reflects growth of 19% in management fees to 186.5 million pounds.



Maarten Slendebroek, Chief Executive, said: 'Jupiter has made significant progress in the first half of 2017 with healthy net inflows and continued strong investment outperformance after all fees underlining the ongoing success of our diversification strategy.'



In looking to maintain an appropriate balance between interim and full-year dividends, the Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 6.8 pence.



