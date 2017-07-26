

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK) reported that its first-half profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent increased to 233 million Swiss francs from 194 million francs, last year. Earnings per share was 3.78 francs compared to 3.40 francs. Core EBIT was up 43.3% to 447 million francs in reported currency. Core profit for the period improved 46.9% to 310 million francs. CORE EPS was 5.02 francs compared to 3.70 francs. CORE RONOA improved to 31.0% from 20.3%.



In the first half of 2017, Lonza (on a standalone basis) sales were up 15.1% to 2.32 billion Swiss francs.



Lonza confirmed the outlook for 2017 on a Lonza-standalone basis: sales growth of high-single digit; core EBITDA above 1 billion francs; double-digit core EBIT growth significantly above sales growth; and core RONOA above the 21.5% achieved in 2016.



Lonza (including Capsugel) announced its mid-term guidance until the end of 2022: sales of 7.5 billion francs; core EBITDA margin 30%; and core RONOA of 35%.



