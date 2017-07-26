

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to parent company grew to $151 million or $0.17 per share, from $23 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago quarter.



'Overall, we believe we are very well positioned to reach the short-term financial targets we outlined for the second half of 2017 at our Capital Markets Day held in May,' said Carlo Bozotti, STMicroelectronics President and CEO.



Net revenue for the quarter rose to $1.92 billion from $1.70 billion in the previous year. On a year-over-year basis, second quarter net revenues increased by 12.9% on growth across all product groups and strong traction with new products. Analog and MEMS Group second quarter revenues grew 28.3% year-over-year while Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group revenues increased 10.0% on double-digit growth for general purpose microcontrollers offset in part by lower sales of businesses undergoing phase-out. Automotive and Discrete Group second quarter revenues increased 4.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share and revenues of $1.91 billion for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects third quarter 2017 revenues to increase about 9.0% on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be about 39.0% plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.



