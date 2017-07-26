

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's small business confidence strengthened for the third straight month in July, survey data from Shoko Chukin Bank showed Wednesday.



The small business sentiment index rose to 50.0 in July from 49.2 in the previous month. However, the score is forecast to fall to 49.1 in August.



The confidence index for the manufacturing sector came in at 49.9 versus 48.7 in June. The respondents forecast the index to drop to 49.2 in August.



Likewise, the non-manufacturing confidence index rose to 50.0 in July from 49.5 a month ago. The survey suggested that the reading will slid to 49.0 next month.



