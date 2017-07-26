

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate firm Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) reported that its first-half IFRS profit attributable to equity shareholders surged 76.7 percent to 287.1 million pounds from 162.5 million pounds in the year-ago period. Basic earnings per share rose to 36.2 pence from 20.7 pence last year.



Adjusted profit was 119.4 million pounds, compared to 112.6 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 15.1 pence, compared to 14.3 pence last year.



Net rental income increased 9.7 percent to 184.0 million pounds from 167.7 million pounds in the year-ago period. On a like-for-like basis, net rental income grew 0.7 percent.



Further, the company said its directors have declared an interim dividend of 10.7 pence per share, an increase of 5.9 percent from last year.



The interim dividend is payable on 9 October 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 September 2017.



David Atkins, Chief Executive of Hammerson, said, 'Whilst we are beginning to see a softer consumer backdrop and increased headwinds for retailers in the UK, given our leading assets and the diversity of our portfolio across the rest of Europe, I am confident that we will continue to grow income and dividends in line with previous guidance.'



