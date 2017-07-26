

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear firm Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net earnings surged to 21.9 million euros from last year's 1.6 million euros. Earnings per share were up correspondingly at 1.46 euros, compared to 0.11 euro in the second quarter last year.



Operating result or EBIT improved to 43 million euros from 11.9 million euros a year ago due to strong sales growth combined with an improved gross profit margin.



Gross profit margin went up by 90 basis points to 46.5%, despite negative currency effects.



Sales for the quarter increased 17.2% to 969 million euros from 826.5 million euros in the previous year, with all regions showing double-digit growth and footwear being the main growth driver. Currency adjusted sales growth was 16.3 percent.



Looking ahead, PUMA raised the full-year guidance for its consolidated sales and operating result, citing the strong second-quarter increase in sales and profitability as well as the positive business outlook for the current year 2017.



The company now expects that currency adjusted sales will increase between 12% and 14%, compared to previous guidance of currency adjusted increase at a low double-digit percentage rate.



The EBIT is now anticipated to come in between 205 million euros and 215 million euros, compared to previous guidance of between 185 million euros and 200 million euros. In line with the previous guidance, the company still expects that net earnings will improve significantly in 2017.



