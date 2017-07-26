

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc. (TLW.L) reported that its loss from continuing activities attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2017 was $308.6 million or 25.2 cents per share, compared to profit of $29.7 million or 2.8 cents per share in the prior-year period.



However, sales revenue for the period grew 46 percent to $787.5 million from $540.6 million in the year-ago period.



The company said its board of directors is not recommending payment of an interim dividend.



Looking ahead, Tullow Oil reduced its 2017 capex guidance from $0.5 billion to $0.4 billion.



