

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders edged up to 2.44 billion euros from 2.43 billion euros from 2.27 billion euros in the same period last year. Earnings per share rose to 2.28 euros from 2.27 euros a year ago.



Group EBIT for the second quarter increased 15 percent to 3.75 billion euros from 3.26 billion euros last year.



Group revenue increased 7 percent to 41.16 billion euros from 38.62 billion euros in the year-ago period. Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, revenue grew by 5 percent.



Worldwide unit sales increased to 822,504 passenger cars and commercial vehicles, surpassing the prior-year number by 8 percent.



Looking ahead, Daimler assumes that Group revenue and Group EBIT will increase significantly in the year 2017.



On the basis of the significant growth in unit sales, the Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions assume that their revenues will be significantly higher than in 2016.



