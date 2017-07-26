

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L) reported profit before tax on a statutory basis of 559 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 182 million pounds, previous year. Profit to owners of the parent increased to 425 million pounds from 163 million pounds. On a statutory basis, earnings per share from continuing operations was 24.6 pence compared to 9.5 pence, impacted by a significant credit from the change in value of derivatives and other financial instruments.



First-half management profit before tax was 393 million pounds compared to 344 million pounds, last year. Management earnings per share was 17.7 pence compared to 15.5 pence. The Group stated that the main differences between management and statutory figures for the first half 2017 are the change in value of derivative and other financial instruments, amortisation of non-operating intangible assets arising on business combinations and non-cash interest charge on post-employment benefits.



First-half sales were 4.88 billion pounds compared to 4.24 billion pounds, prior year. On management basis, sales were 5.21 billion pounds compared to 4.52 billion pounds. Organic sales increased 5% during the period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.1 pence per share, an increase of 5%. The interim dividend will be paid on 18 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at 11 August 2017.



