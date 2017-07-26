

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $156 million, or $0.17 per share. This was up from $33 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $1.91 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $156 Mln. vs. $33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 372.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 325.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.0%



