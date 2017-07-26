

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its Group copper production in the second-quarter 2017 was 174,400 tonnes, 1.5% higher than in the previous quarter.



Gold production during the quarter increased by 10.5% to 58,900 ounces from the prior quarter due to improving grades at Centinela.



Copper production for 2017 is expected to be between 685,000 and 720,000 tonnes, unchanged from the beginning of the year, with higher production during the second half of the year.



