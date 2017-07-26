

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) reported that its first-half net income more than tripled to 59 million euros, compared with 19 million euros in the prior-year period. Earnings per share rose accordingly to 0.59 euros from 0.18 euros. Operating income (EBITDA) improved by 58.6% to 140 million euros.



First-half sales increased by 11.7% to 3.2 billion euros, driven chiefly by prices. The share of sales generated via digital channels progressively increased to 15% in the second quarter of 2017.



Klöckner & Co said the company is is on track to attain its target of increasing full-year EBITDA by more than 10% relative to the 196 million euros prior-year figure. The company said the forecast for third-quarter EBITDA, at 35 million to 45 million euros, is below the very strong level seen in the preceding quarters due to the less favorable price situation observed recently.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX