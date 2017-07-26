

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) reported Wednesday that its net income for the first half of 2017 ended declined 12 percent despite higher sales.



Consolidated net income group share for the first half of 2017 decreased 12 percent to 336 million euros from 384 million euros last year, when results benefited from a gain on sale of the company's interest in Thales Raytheon Systems LLC to Raytheon.



However, adjusted net income group share for the half-year period was 424 million euros, compared to 367 million euros a year ago. Adjusted net income per share was 2.00 euros, compared to 1.74 euros last year.



Sales for the half year amounted to 7.24 billion euros, up 5.8 percent from 6.85 billion euros last year. Organic sales grew by 5.9 percent.



Order intake rose 10 percent from last year to 5.97 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed all its objectives for 2017, including that order intake should remain brisk, at around 14 billion euros, although below the highs recorded in 2015 and 2016.



The company also reaffirmed its full-year outlook for sales to see mid-single digit organic growth compared to 2016.



The company continues to project full-year EBIT between 1.48 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros, representing an increase of 9 percent to 11 percent versus 2016.



Further, Thales reiterated its mid-term objectives of mid-single digit organic sales growth on average in the 2016-2018 period, and an EBIT margin of between 9.5 percent and 10 percent in 2017-2018.



