

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its silver production for the second-quarter of 2017 was 14.5 million ounce, including Silver stream, up 11.7% from last year primarily due to the start of operations at San Julián (phase I), higher ore processed at Fresnillo and higher ore grade at Ciénega.



Quarterly gold production was 223 thousand ounce, up 2.7% from the previous year, as a result of the contribution of San Julián (phase I).



The company said it remains on course to meet our 2017 production guidance of 58-61 million ounces of silver and 870-900 thousand ounces of gold.



