

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.9871 against the Canadian dollar and a 5-day low of 0.7887 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9924 and 0.7936, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 1.4754 and 1.0627 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4673 and 1.0701, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 88.32 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 88.92.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.97 against the loonie, 0.77 against the greenback, 1.50 against the euro, 1.05 against the kiwi and 87.00 against the yen.



