

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc. (ITV.L) Wednesday reported that its first-half profit before tax declined 16 percent to 259 million pounds from last year's 309 million pounds. Earnings per share fell to 5.1 pence from 6.1 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 381 million pounds, compared to last year's 425 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 7.7 pence, compared to 8.5 pence last year.



Adjusted EBITA was down 8% to 403 million euros. Group EBITA margin was 28%, lower than 29% last year.



Total external revenue fell 3% to 1.46 billion pounds from 1.50 billion pounds a year ago, with the decline in NAR partly offset by continued good growth in non-advertising revenues.



ITV Studios total revenues grew 7% to 697 million pounds including currency benefit.



Online, Pay & Interactive revenues went up 5%.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.52p, an increase of 5%, reflecting its confidence in the underlying strength of the business.



ITV said its performance in the first six months of the year was very much as anticipated and its guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



Peter Bazalgette, ITV Executive Chairman, said, 'ITV Studios has already secured 85% of expected full year revenues, over £100m more than this time last year and is firmly on track to deliver good organic revenue growth. ITV Studios adjusted EBITA will be broadly flat year on year impacted by continued investment and the timing of programme deliveries.'



