

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 82.97 against the yen, from an early near 2-week high of 83.24.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 0.7411 and 1.5703 from early highs of 0.7436 and 1.5657, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 81.00 against the yen, 0.73 against the greenback and 1.58 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX