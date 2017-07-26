

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc (UTG.L) reported that its profit attributable to Owners of the parent company for the first six months of 2017 declined to 82.4 million pounds or 36.5 pence per share from 106.7 million pounds or 45.2 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax declined to 83.9 million pounds from the prior year's 122.8 million pounds, due to lower level of revaluation surplus as a result of yield compression in 2016.



In the first six months of 2017, the company delivered a 12% increase in EPRA earnings to 40.4 million pounds or 18.0 pence per share from 36.1 million pounds 16.3 pence per share last year. This increase was driven by high occupancy, rental growth, operational efficiencies driven by PRISM, active portfolio management and the latest additions to the portfolio.



Total revenue for the period decreased to 62.7 million pounds from 63.3 million pounds in the prior year.



The company increased its interim dividend by 22%, declaring an interim dividend of 7.3p (2016: 6.0p). Dividend policy remains to pay out 75% of recurring EPRA earnings each year.



The company continue to deliver a strong financial performance against all of our key metrics and remain well placed to deliver further growth in underlying earnings over the years to come.



