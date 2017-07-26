

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British brewer and pub operator Marston's Plc (MARS.L), in its trading Update for the 42 weeks to July 22, 2017, said it remains confident of delivering further profitable progress for the full financial year and that it is on track to complete its new-build and lodge expansion plans.



Like for like sales were 1.3 percent ahead in Destination and Premium, while it was up 1.9 percent in Traverns.



The Group said it remains on track to meet its growth targets for 23 new pub-restaurants and bars in the current financial year in addition to eight lodges.



