

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK), the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 1.256 billion euros from last year's 1.212 billion euros last year.



The profit increased in spite of the negative impact of operations in China, the company noted.



Earnings per share, meanwhile, declined to 1.44 euros from 1.51 euros last year.



Group recurring operating income amounted to 2.04 billion euros, up 11.5% compared to the first half of 2016. The Automotive recurring operating income grew 10.7%.



Group revenues increased 5 percent to 29.17 billion euros from 27.78 billion euros a year ago. The company said the cumulated growth since the beginning of Push to Pass, excluding exchange rates impact, stands at 8.2%.



Automotive revenues amounted to 19.89 billion euros, up 3.6%, benefiting from the success of the new models and the pricing discipline.



Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Managing Board, said, 'Groupe PSA record performance was achieved thanks to our customers who have made our last commercial launches great successes, and thanks to the continuous commitment of all Group employees in the execution of the Push to Pass plan, combining agility and business sense. The way the teams overcame headwinds brings confidence for the coming challenges.'



Looking ahead, for 2017, the company expects the automotive market to grow by approximately 3% in Europe, and 5% in China, Latin America and Russia.



Regarding the Push to Pass plan, the company expects to deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021, and to deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 2018 vs 2015, and target additional 15% by 2021.



In Paris, Peugeot shares were trading at 18.70 euros, up 3.40 percent.



