

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Metro AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) announced the company and ARTEMIS S.A. have entered into an agreement on the acquisition of the 6,451,845 ordinary shares held by ARTEMIS in FNAC DARTY S.A., with registered office in Ivry-sur-Seine, France (corresponds to a participation of approximately 24.33% in FNAC DARTY S.A.), by METRO AG. The consideration agreed to be paid by METRO AG amounts to 70.00 euros in cash per share in FNAC DARTY S.A. The overall consideration to be paid by METRO AG to ARTEMIS S.A. will amount to approximately 452 million euros in cash.



METRO AG currently expects consummation of the transaction to occur by the end of August 2017.



