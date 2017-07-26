

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group Plc. (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, reported NAV per share of 628 pence and total return of 4.1 percent at 30 June 2017.



The company noted that private equity generated cash proceeds of 107 million pounds in the quarter from the full realisations of MKM and Dphone at uplifts of 3 percent and 30 percent respectively, against 31 March 2017 book value.



According to 3i Group, there was a good level of new investment in Private Equity with 276 million pounds invested in Hans Anders and Lampenwelt in the quarter and a further 241 million pounds committed to Formel D and Cirtec.



Simon Borrows, Chief Executive, said, 'This was another good quarter for 3i and our portfolio of international investments is performing well against an improving economic backdrop. We completed or signed four new investments in Germany, the Netherlands and the US and some £250 million of divestments, including the announced sale of Mémora at a significant uplift to its March 2017 value.'



