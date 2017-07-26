

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L) reported that its average gross production for the first quarter of 2018 was 187,203 barrels of oil equivalent per day or boepd, 5 percent lower than the year-ago quarter and up 1 percent from the prior quarter.



Average gross production declined 5 percent from last year, primarily due to natural decline in the fields, partially offset by Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and other interventions.



Gross production from the Rajasthan block averaged 159,351 boepd for the quarter, down 5 percent from the same period last year and up 1 percent from the preceding quarter.



The company reported production of 233,000 of mined metal at Zinc India in the first quarter, 84 percent higher year-over-year and 25 percent lower quarter-over-quarter. The increase from the year-ago period was primarily on account of higher volumes from all mines, higher zinc grades and depletion of opening ore stock.



Total integrated zinc-lead metal production was at 194,000 tonnes, up 92 percent from the year-ago period.



Total production at Zinc International for the quarter was 32,000 tonnes, 25 percent lower than the year-ago period and also down 22 percent from the prior quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the planned shutdown at the acid plant, and lower recoveries at Skorpion.



