

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in June from a deficit in the previous year, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



The trade surplus came in at SEK 4.2 billion in June versus a deficit of SEK 0.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 1.8 billion.



The value of exports surged 10.0 percent year-over-year in June and imports climbed by 6.0 percent.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 17.2 billion, while EU trade showed a deficit of SEK 13.0 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade deficit totaled SEK 0.7 billion in June compared with a deficit of SEK 1.2 billion in May.



