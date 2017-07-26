

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at a slower pace in June, the statistical office INE reported Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed by adjusted 2.5 percent annually, following a 2.8 percent rise in May.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.8 percent from 3.9 percent a month ago.



However, month-on-month, retail sales climbed 0.6 percent in June, faster than the 0.4 percent gain posted in May.



Food store sales increased 1 percent and non-food store sales grew 0.8 percent in June.



