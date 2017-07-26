

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corp. (NJDCY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first-quarter improved by 28% year-over-year to 28.2 billion yen. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent grew to 95.22 yen from 74.27 yen last year.



Quarterly net sales increased 24% to 343.1 billion yen from the prior year.



Nidec announced an upward revision to its IFRS-based consolidated fiscal first-half and year-end financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2018.



For the six months ending September 30, 2017, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 60 billion yen or 202.65 yen per basic share, net sales of 650 billion yen. Previously the company expected profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 58 billion yen or 195.55 yen per basic share, net sales of 625 billion yen.



For the year ending March 31, 2018, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 127 billion yen or 428.94 yen per basic share, net sales of 1.375 trillion yen. Previously it expected profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 125 billion yen or 421.44 yen per basic share, net sales of 1.35 trillion yen.



